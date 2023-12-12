AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $6,521,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.18. 1,214,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,482,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.