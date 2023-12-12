Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

