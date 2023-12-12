ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $15.20 Average PT from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $490.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $1,386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in ADTRAN by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 574,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

