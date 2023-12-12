AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,374 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $97,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $2,702,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 34.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

