Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0018

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $808.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00122847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002394 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

