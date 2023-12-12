Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Airbus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $38.23 on Friday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 27.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

