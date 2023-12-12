Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Purchased by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up 2.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 278,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 231,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,548,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,504,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at $345,749,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

