Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Lessened by Punch Card Management L.P.

Punch Card Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,521 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 25.7% of Punch Card Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Punch Card Management L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of Ally Financial worth $89,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,885,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

ALLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 104,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,073. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

