American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

American Bank Price Performance

AMBK remained flat at $17.30 on Tuesday. American Bank has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

