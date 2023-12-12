American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
American Bank Price Performance
AMBK remained flat at $17.30 on Tuesday. American Bank has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.
About American Bank
