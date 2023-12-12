American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

