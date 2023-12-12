American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.