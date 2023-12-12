AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Port Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 4.3% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $71,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.32. 340,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.