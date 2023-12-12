Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Decreased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 3.4% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Amphenol worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,852,000 after buying an additional 644,443 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 195.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.2% in the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. 534,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,463. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

