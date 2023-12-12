Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 623.10

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($470.00). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,000.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,764 shares of company stock worth $5,674,376. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 467.25 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 500.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of £79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 425.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,090.91%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

