Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 623.10

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 618.10 ($7.76).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.90) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($8.29) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.55) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

Insider Transactions at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £374.40 ($470.00). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.53) per share, with a total value of £374.40 ($470.00). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,000.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,764 shares of company stock worth $5,674,376. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 467.25 ($5.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 500.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a market cap of £79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 425.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,090.91%.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.