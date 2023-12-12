Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $234.42

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.07 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

