Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $41.70

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vericel by 104.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vericel by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

