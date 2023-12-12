Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT at $41.70

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.
VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel
Vericel Price Performance
NASDAQ VCEL opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $39.90.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vericel Company Profile
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.