AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

