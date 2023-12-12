Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied DNA Sciences
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.