Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

