Arbitrum (ARB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $632.56 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $632.56 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.15195014 USD and is up 6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $575,728,752.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

