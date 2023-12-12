Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,116. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.