Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 5,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

