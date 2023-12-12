Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,146 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.2% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.38% of Ares Management worth $111,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $112.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.35. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,612,895 shares in the company, valued at $571,084,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,500 and sold 439,376 shares valued at $45,821,410. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

