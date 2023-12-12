Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

