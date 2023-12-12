Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180,957 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 203,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,906.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,996 shares of company stock valued at $34,006,355 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.35. 89,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

