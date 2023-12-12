Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDMO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $318.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.57. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 20,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock worth $39,833. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.