Avis Budget Group, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $10.00 (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.92. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $21.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

