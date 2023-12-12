Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

