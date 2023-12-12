Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $79.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

