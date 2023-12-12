BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.56

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 49960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

