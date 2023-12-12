BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.86 ($29.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($34.08) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.62) to GBX 2,150 ($26.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.87) to GBX 2,200 ($27.62) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.11) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.13) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,509 ($31.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,380.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,345.47. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.16). The firm has a market cap of £126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.81.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

