Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Reaches $199.48 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $233.25 or 0.00558296 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.57 billion and approximately $199.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00117097 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00020071 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,583,650 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.