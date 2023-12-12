BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 101,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.