BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BHK opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.70.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
