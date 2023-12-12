BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
