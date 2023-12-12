BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,460 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

