BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 284.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.87 per share, for a total transaction of 3,156,063.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,095,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 195,505,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,475,724 shares of company stock valued at $34,075,092 in the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BMEZ opened at 14.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.