BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

