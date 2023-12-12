BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BKT opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
