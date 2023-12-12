BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 66,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

