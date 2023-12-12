bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.22.

bluebird bio Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 606.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

