BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock remained flat at $5.80 on Tuesday. 16,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,501. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

