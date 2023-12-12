BranchOut Food Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BOF)

BranchOut Food’s (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 13th. BranchOut Food had issued 1,190,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,140,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BranchOut Food Trading Up 0.7 %

BranchOut Food stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BranchOut Food Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOF Free Report ) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Stories

