BranchOut Food Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BOF)

BranchOut Food’s (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 13th. BranchOut Food had issued 1,190,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $7,140,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
BranchOut Food Trading Up 0.7 %
BranchOut Food stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. BranchOut Food has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $6.20.
BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food
BranchOut Food Company Profile
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BranchOut Food
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.