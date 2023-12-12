Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 947,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after buying an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 53,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $79.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

