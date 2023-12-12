Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.0 %

AVGO opened at $1,029.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $904.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $874.06. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,039.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

