Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of BR opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $196.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

