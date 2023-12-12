Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $39.11

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

