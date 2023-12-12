Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $264.50

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

CDNS stock opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

