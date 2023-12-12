Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Price Target at $15.78

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.