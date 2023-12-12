Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 206

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.59).

Several research firms have weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 235 ($2.95) to GBX 400 ($5.02) in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.89) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 296.90 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,446.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.25.

In other news, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 379 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.31 ($1,374.98). Also, insider Stuart Bradie purchased 95,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £248,136.20 ($311,494.10). Insiders have acquired 145,498 shares of company stock worth $36,513,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

