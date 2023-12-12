Brokerages Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Price Target at GBX 1,015

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.74).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.80) to GBX 840 ($10.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £145,575 ($182,745.42). 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 813.40 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10. RS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.02). The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,617.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,400.00%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

