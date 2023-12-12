Burberry Group plc (BURBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2171 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.75) to GBX 2,230 ($27.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.12) to GBX 2,200 ($27.62) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

