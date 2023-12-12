Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.720-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.100-3.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.26.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $177.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $106,648,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $78,220,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $74,394,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $92,775,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

