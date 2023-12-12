BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWXT opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,762,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

