Cadence Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.